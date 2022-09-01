Benidorm (Alicante) town hall prepares for rain by ensuring streambeds are clear

By Linda Hall • 01 September 2022 • 18:30
CLEAN-UP OP: Ensuring streambeds and banks are clear in Benidorm
Photo credit: Benidorm town hall
Concessionary companies FCC and Hidraqua are currently working on the the Barcelo, Derramador and Murtal streams located within the town boundaries, announced Street Cleaning councillor Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate..
“Our aim is to minimise the effects of possibly torrential rain,” he said.
As in other years, this consists of removing litter, rubbish, vegetation and dried reeds, which De Zarate pointed out both improved the image of the areas adjoining the watercourses and offered more safety should the expected storms occur.
“Throughout the year we clear the banks and beds of Benidorm’s streams by removing rubbish and rubble,” De Zarate said. “That intensifies at this time of the year when we also remove weeds and unwanted vegetation.”
The councillor explained that the town hall had offered to provide Confederation Hidrografico del Jucar (CHJ) with all necessary help to clear the sections of the streams outside the Benidorm boundaries.
The CHS is responsible for all waterways, reservoirs and lakes in the Jucar basin and it is their responsibility to ensure that neither the Barcelo, Derramador nor Murtal streams are blocked upstream should there be heavy rain. This has happened in the past, resulting in unnecessary flooding inside Benidorm.
De Zarate revealed that the town hall had offered its help to the CHS on August 10 “to prevent major problems” in the event of a High Altitude Depression (DANA) or a Cold Front (Gota Fria) in the coming months.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.