By Euro Weekly News Media • 01 September 2022 • 7:30

Betina von Hohendorff: The Ikigai and the Signals of the Universe

I am Betina von Hohendorff certified as a NLP – Trainer / Erickson Hypnosis and Coach by Mindovers. I thought about what to write and decided to let the Universe guides me.

Visiting the Palma Club Nautico I was looking for inspirations to write and to do some photography. A kind gentleman offered me access to his yacht for the photos. But I only saw the sign of the universe by editing the photos.

The name of the yacht “Ikigai” means “Purpose of living” in Japanese. I started to meditate on what is my Ikigai and asked for answers, and I received them faster than I thought, in a very different way. Walking down the stairs of the Cascuo Antigo in Palma, I slipped and fell down, i n the hospital, the doctor prescribed me complete rest. Then I understood the message of the Universe. Time to visualise and create my Ikigai. I was so focused on healing the inner child of my clients that I forgot my own Ikigai. My advice: Take time to plan your life. Turn disappointments into challenges to achieve something better. Love, Betina www.mindovers.com