01 September 2022
Betina von Hohendorff: The Ikigai and the Signals of the Universe
Visiting the Palma Club Nautico I was looking for inspirations to write and to do some photography. A kind gentleman offered me access to his yacht for the photos. But I only saw the sign of the universe by editing the photos.
The name of the yacht “Ikigai” means “Purpose of living” in Japanese.
I started to meditate on what is my Ikigai and asked for answers, and I received them faster than I thought, in a very different way.
Walking down the stairs of the Cascuo Antigo in Palma, I slipped and fell down, in the hospital, the doctor prescribed me complete rest.
Then I understood the message of the Universe. Time to visualise and create my Ikigai.
I was so focused on healing the inner child of my clients that I forgot my own Ikigai.
My advice:
Take time to plan your life.
Turn disappointments into challenges to achieve something better.
Love, Betina
www.mindovers.com
