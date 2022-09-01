By Chris King • 01 September 2022 • 23:48

Heavyweight boxing legend passes away aged 78 one day after his birthday

Just one day after his 78th birthday, the American heavyweight boxing legend Ernie Shavers has passed away.

Earnie Shavers, the American heavyweight boxing legend has passed away today, Thursday, September 1, just one day after his 78th birthday. Between 1969 and 1995, Shavers competed in 89 professional bouts, winning 74 of them, including 23 in the first round. He holds a 76.4 per cent overall knockout ratio.

In his fighting career, Shavers – nicknamed ‘The Acorn’ – challenged twice for the heavyweight world title. One of those bouts was at Madison Square Garden against Muhammad Ali in 1977. With the WBC, WBA, and The Ring belts up for grabs, he went the full 15 rounds with the legendary champion, only to lose unanimously on points.

He lost the second world title fight two years later in 1979, against Larry Holmes, on a technical knockkout.

Social media is ablaze this evening with an outpouring of tributes for the fighter from Garland, Alabama:

The WBO family is saddened by the passing of legendary heavyweight Ernie Shavers, a man known for his big punching power and his even bigger heart. May he Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/ovzMrNLVlb — WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) September 1, 2022

Sad to hear that Earnie Shavers has passed away a day after his 78th birthday. Generally regarded as one of the hardest punchers, if not THE hardest puncher of all time. As Randall ‘Tex’ Cobb put it, “Earnie Shavers could punch you in the neck and break your ankle." pic.twitter.com/jdHNjLrJ36 — ʙᴏxɪɴɢ ᴛʀɪᴠɪᴀ ɢᴜʏ (@BoxingTriviaGuy) September 1, 2022

Former heavyweight contender Earnie Shavers, known for his legendary punching power, has reportedly passed away aged 78-years-old. Shavers (74-14-1, 68 KOs) is considered by many to be one of the hardest punching heavyweights of all-time. RIP ‘The Acorn’ 🌹 pic.twitter.com/6CdCchBwdo — iD Boxing (@idboxingnews) September 1, 2022

“So sad to hear of the passing of Earnie Shavers. Not only was he a terrific boxer he was also a terrific guy. I met him when I did a feature on him for Boxing Illustrated in 1978. Known him ever since and every moment around him was good. He’ll be missed”, wrote Showtime’s Al Bernstein.

From "Facing Ali":

Here's the great Earnie Shavers describing his upbringing in Garland, Alabama – where his sharecropping father was forced to buy an overpriced mule on monthly payments from the Ku Klux Klan.

It's an incredible story.

RIP to a legend. https://t.co/r2xf7mnqlL https://t.co/wzv3KtmYmg — Michael Socolow (@MichaelSocolow) September 1, 2022

