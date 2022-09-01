Heavyweight boxing legend passes away aged 78 one day after his birthday

BREAKING NEWS: Beloved British presenter Bill Turnbull dies aged 66 Close
By Chris King • 01 September 2022 • 23:48

Just one day after his 78th birthday, the American heavyweight boxing legend Ernie Shavers has passed away.

 

Earnie Shavers, the American heavyweight boxing legend has passed away today, Thursday, September 1, just one day after his 78th birthday. Between 1969 and 1995, Shavers competed in 89 professional bouts, winning 74 of them, including 23 in the first round. He holds a 76.4 per cent overall knockout ratio. 

In his fighting career, Shavers – nicknamed ‘The Acorn’ – challenged twice for the heavyweight world title. One of those bouts was at Madison Square Garden against Muhammad Ali in 1977. With the WBC, WBA, and The Ring belts up for grabs, he went the full 15 rounds with the legendary champion, only to lose unanimously on points.

He lost the second world title fight two years later in 1979, against Larry Holmes, on a technical knockkout.

Social media is ablaze this evening with an outpouring of tributes for the fighter from Garland, Alabama:

“So sad to hear of the passing of Earnie Shavers. Not only was he a terrific boxer he was also a terrific guy. I met him when I did a feature on him for Boxing Illustrated in 1978. Known him ever since and every moment around him was good. He’ll be missed”, wrote Showtime’s Al Bernstein.

