By Joshua Manning • 01 September 2022 • 8:16

BREAKING NEWS: Russia shelling pre-arranged IAEA mission route to Zaporizhzhia NPP Credit: BREAKING NEWS: Russia shelling pre-arranged IAEA mission route to Zaporizhzhia NPP Credit: Ihor Bondarenko/Shutterstock.com

Russia is reportedly shelling the pre-arranged mission route of the IAEA to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, as reported on Thursday, September 1.

The news of Russia shelling the IAEA mission route to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was shared on Twitter:

“#Breaking Russian forces are shelling the pre-arranged route the IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant was supposed to take, according to a Ukrainian official. The mission cannot proceed as a result of the shelling.”

“The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State administration, who reported the incident, said the UN convoy cannot continue to advance “due to security reasons””

“The Russians are shelling the pre-agreed route of the IAEA mission from Zaporizhzhia to the ZNPP. The UN advance team cannot continue the movement due to security reasons.”

“Ukraine continues to make efforts to organize safe access of the international IAEA mission to the ZNPP.

We demand that the Russian Federation stop the provocations and grant the IAEA unhindered access to the Ukrainian nuclear facility.”

Aljazeera news has claimed that Russian forces have bombed Ukrainian forces attempting to land in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia:

“Russian authorities in Zaporozhye: an attempt to land Ukrainian forces in Energodar and Russian planes bombard the group.”

“MoD: Ukrainian troops in two sabotage groups of up to 60 people landed in seven boats on the coast of the Kakhovka reservoir, three kilometers northeast of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and attempted to seize the power plant.”

“Aviation being used on them.”

The news follows claims that Russia has reportedly launched an attack on Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant offices in occupied Ukraine, as reported on Thursday, September 1.

