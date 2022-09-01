BREAKING: Seth Johnson Elementary School in Alabama on lockdown with gunfire reported

By Chris King • 01 September 2022 • 22:56

Seth Johnson Elementary School in Alabama on lockdown with gunfire reported

There have been reports of gunfire near Seth Johnson Elementary School in Montgomery, Alabama, with MPS confirming the school is on lockdown.

It has been reported this evening, Thursday, September 1, that the Seth Johnson Elementary School in Montgomery, Alabama has been locked down. Gunfire has been heard nearby according to reports.

🚨#BREAKING: Reports of gunfire near Seth Johnson Elementary School in #Alabama. MPS confirms school is on lockdown. — Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) September 1, 2022

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

