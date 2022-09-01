Carlossy Caterpillar – The new Meme Coin rivalling Shiba Inu and Avalanche

By EWN • 01 September 2022 • 13:31

Dogecoin (DOGE) was the first meme coin to hit the cryptocurrency market, and it carved a specific niche for other meme coins that followed. This niche has been tagged the “goofy and fun” space of the cryptocurrency market, following the unreal use cases of meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB). Carlossy Caterpillar (CARL) however, seeks to be the meme coin that creates more innovative possibilities for the meme coin market.

Meme coins were inspired by memes mocking or relating to issues with the more “serious” cryptocurrencies on the market. Following the massive success of Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and several others were created to follow in the footsteps of the pioneering meme coin. For instance, Shiba Inu (SHIB) was created from memes to mock and flip Dogecoin (DOGE).

Regardless of the goofiness attached to meme coins, they’ve thrived and have become one of the surest ways to make money in the decentralized space. This is because meme coins help the average individual without knowledge about the crypto space develop an interest and learn from these memes. In addition, they help with scaling and spreading the reach of blockchain technology, and Carlossy Caterpillar (CARL) is here to contribute to that.

With the help of Carlossy Caterpillar (CARL), the average individual without prior knowledge about the crypto space can garner enough knowledge to start trading with big coins like Avalanche (AVAX). Carlossy Caterpillar (CARL) is positioned as an innovation in the experimental, decentralised space.

Carlossy Caterpillar (CARL) increases the volume of users mirroring Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Carlossy Caterpillar (CARL) was inspired by the viral memes in a dispute between two companies – Aldi and Mark & Spencer (M&S). The companies went back and forth with each other on social media, resulting in viral memes about the dispute. The cause of the dispute was about a “caterpillar cake” created by M&S that looked like something Aldi had also created a while ago.

This “caterpillar cake” became the basis of the viral memes, prompting the project developer to name it the “Carlossy Caterpillar.” The developers hope to capitalise on the publicity already created by the dispute to bring more people into the blockchain and crypto industry. The Carlossy Caterpillar (CARL) token will also be used, like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Avalanche (AVAX), to the stake, trade, purchase, and be part of the system.

Carlossy Caterpillar (CARL) will use its already garnered publicity to introduce crypto enthusiasts to coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB), Avalanche (AVAX), and other advancements in blockchain technology. Carlossy Caterpillar (CARL) is built on the Binance Smart Chain to give its users the best transaction speed, rates, and incentives.

Buy Carlossy Caterpillar (CARL) and enjoy a multitude of incentives

When you buy CARL tokens with particular cryptocurrencies and refer your friends to the platform, you get bonus CARL tokens. For instance, if you buy CARL tokens with ETH, TRC-20, BNB, USDT USDT ERC-20, BTC, SHIB, or DOGE, you get 15%, 10%. 20%, 20%, 10%, 10%, or 8% more of the tokens you buy.

Furthermore, if you refer your friend to the Carlossy Caterpillar (CARL) and your referral spends $100 worth of CARL tokens, you both get $50 worth of CARL tokens.

Carlossy Caterpillar (CARL) offers multiple revenue streams

The Carlossy Caterpillar (CARL) presents itself as a channel for the masses to make money when they purchase the coin. The project seeks to be sustainable as it lures more people to the blockchain system, which means it’ll be making profits for its users for a long while. Carlossy Caterpillar (CARL) strives to be the experimental, decentralised community between users and web 3.0 that will accumulate value to be as huge as Shiba Inu (SHIB) or Avalanche (AVAX).

Carlossy Caterpillar (CARL) is a meme coin you want to invest in with the promises it holds and hopes to deliver in the long run. So, buy CARL tokens today and explore the opportunity to make more money.

Sponsored