By Joshua Manning • 01 September 2022 • 8:36

Chairman of Russian energy company Lukoil found dead under mysterious circumstances Credit: Telegram @ENews112

Ravil Maganov, the chairman of Russian energy company Lukoil’s board of directors has reportedly died under mysterious circumstances, as reported on Thursday, September 1.

The chairman of Russian energy company Lukoil, Ravil Maganov, 67, was found dead after allegedly falling from a ward on the 6th floor of a hospital in Moscow, where he was being treated.

What caused the businessman’s fall is not yet known. Law enforcement agencies are reportedly working at the scene and an investigation has been launched.

Russian News Agency ENews112 stated:

“The chairman of LUKOIL’s board of directors has died as a result of a fall from a Moscow hospital window.”

“Ravil Maganov, 67, was being treated in a ward on the 6th floor.”

“Investigators will have to determine the cause of the fall of the famous oil worker.Law enforcement authorities are working at the site.”

Russian News Agency Mash wrote:

“Ravil Maganov threw himself from the sixth floor of the Central Clinical Hospital on Marshala Timoshenko Street.

Lukoil Deputy Chairman Ravil Maganov occupied the post of First Executive Vice President for Exploration and Production in the Company, since 2006.

In addition he was a member of the Board of Directors since 1993 and is Distinguished Oil and Gas Specialist of the Russian Federation, receiving three orders, three medals, as well as winning the Russian Federation Government Prize in Science and Engineering three times.

The news follows the death of Yury Voronov, a top Russian businessman with connections to Russian oil company Gazprom, who was found dead after reportedly being shot in the head.

The body of the 61-year-old was allegedly found in his cottage in the village of Morskie Terasy near the Gulf of Finland.

The man was lying in a pool with his head shot, and law enforcers found a gun nearby. Who it belonged to was not clear.

Yury Voronov was the CEO of the Astra Shipping transport company, which, among other things, worked on Gazprom’s Arctic contracts.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.