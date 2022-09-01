By Anna Ellis • 01 September 2022 • 13:18

Costa Blanca's Gandia awards Cruz Roja beach life-guarding contract until 2025. Image: Gandia Town Hall

Gandia’s contract for beach rescue and lifeguarding has been awarded to the Cruz Roja for a total of €555,129.18 per year until 2025.

The news was announced in a press conference by the councillor for Tourism and Beaches, Vicent Mascarell, on Thursday, August 1, Gandia Town Hall confirmed.

The contract will come into force from the signing of the award until October 215 2023 and can be extended for the seasons from March 15 to October 15 2024 and 2025.

The total contract cost will amount to €1.7M. The expenditure is higher than in the rest of the years for two reasons:-

an increase in staff and temporary staff (from March to October and not just the summer months)

the rise in the minimum wage and the improvements incorporated by Cruz Roja.

With regard to the new services offered by the organisation, there is a remote control aquatic rescue device (CRAS), 4 inflatable Surf Rescue boards and an increase in service material such as, for example, 5 defibrillators.

In addition to these elements, Generalitat Valenciana has added two drones to improve surveillance.

Vicent Mascarell confirmed: “We are the first beach to open and the last to close with lifeguard services in the whole of the Valencian Community. This makes us probably the safest and best-served beach in Spain.”

The councillor also pointed out that: “We want to make safety, accessibility and confidence another tourist attraction.”

“Applying innovation and technology to safety sets us apart from other destinations,” he added.

