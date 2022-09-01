By Anna Ellis • 01 September 2022 • 13:18
Costa Blanca's Gandia awards Cruz Roja beach life-guarding contract until 2025. Image: Gandia Town Hall
The news was announced in a press conference by the councillor for Tourism and Beaches, Vicent Mascarell, on Thursday, August 1, Gandia Town Hall confirmed.
The contract will come into force from the signing of the award until October 215 2023 and can be extended for the seasons from March 15 to October 15 2024 and 2025.
The total contract cost will amount to €1.7M. The expenditure is higher than in the rest of the years for two reasons:-
With regard to the new services offered by the organisation, there is a remote control aquatic rescue device (CRAS), 4 inflatable Surf Rescue boards and an increase in service material such as, for example, 5 defibrillators.
In addition to these elements, Generalitat Valenciana has added two drones to improve surveillance.
Vicent Mascarell confirmed: “We are the first beach to open and the last to close with lifeguard services in the whole of the Valencian Community. This makes us probably the safest and best-served beach in Spain.”
The councillor also pointed out that: “We want to make safety, accessibility and confidence another tourist attraction.”
“Applying innovation and technology to safety sets us apart from other destinations,” he added.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
