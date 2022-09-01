By Anna Ellis • 01 September 2022 • 13:35

Costa Blanca's L'Alfas del Pi granted award to help with beach-assisted bathing. Image: L'Alfas del Pi Town Hall

The Generalitat of Valencia has awarded L’Afas del Pi a grant of €3,285.36 for the improvement and refurbishment of the point of care for assisted bathing for people with reduced or no mobility.

The Vice-presidency and Department of Equality and Inclusive Policies of the Generalitat Valenciana, made the award for the works to be carried out on the beach Raco de l’Albir.

L’Afas del Pi Town Hall confirmed the news on Thursday, September 1 by announcing the grant: “is a big help.”

Luis Morant, the Councillor for Beaches and Environment of L’Alfas del Pi, confirmed: “This grant will be used to improve accessibility conditions, with the purchase and installation of a new roll-up walkway to the seashore, with special features, with white stripes, for people with visual impairment“.

