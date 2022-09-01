By Anna Ellis • 01 September 2022 • 13:35
Costa Blanca's L'Alfas del Pi granted award to help with beach-assisted bathing. Image: L'Alfas del Pi Town Hall
The Vice-presidency and Department of Equality and Inclusive Policies of the Generalitat Valenciana, made the award for the works to be carried out on the beach Raco de l’Albir.
L’Afas del Pi Town Hall confirmed the news on Thursday, September 1 by announcing the grant: “is a big help.”
Luis Morant, the Councillor for Beaches and Environment of L’Alfas del Pi, confirmed: “This grant will be used to improve accessibility conditions, with the purchase and installation of a new roll-up walkway to the seashore, with special features, with white stripes, for people with visual impairment“.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.