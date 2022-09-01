Cryptos Shifting to environmentally friendly methods – Dogecoin, Cronos and Big Eyes Coin

By EWN • 01 September 2022 • 10:03

Environmental implications have always been associated with the term “Cryptocurrency“. This is one of the reasons why many fintech experts were reluctant to endorse this channel – Bill Gates is one of them.

Over the years, crypto has added much value to the global financial system with its cutting-edge technology and ease of business across the globe. None is denying the detrimental effects on the environment, but so is the case with the automobile industry and many others – so do we stop using them altogether?

No! We step out of our zones and find solutions to practical problems. And this is precisely where Cryptocurrency is heading to. With the recent “Merge” update from Ethereum, it’s evident that crypto is serious about resolving environmental issues.

More and more tokens are being launched, and one of the core objectives is not to negatively impact the surroundings. Since an update from Ethereum, there’s been a 14% increase in its value in merely 24 hours.

This implies how associated, and linked people are to these advancements. We bring you the coins that are not only viable but don’t harm the community in any way. To start with, we’ve Big Eyes Coin (BIG) with us!

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) – Are you a cat or a dog person?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme currency that promises to deliver the fun part, along with the utility side of it. It’s not just a coin, feeding on hype on social media and other such channels but purely relies on innate value to attract users. This is one dimension of how Big Eyes Coin (BIG) differs from other industry meme cryptos.

BUY BIG EYES NOW!

Another bright side is its potential to cash the already established fame around the name. This is a bonus that pretty much comes with all the meme coins. Statistics clearly state how clinically depressed the majority is, and there could be several reasons for that.

Meme coins work more like an extinguisher that not only neutralizes the mood but also elevates and enhances the quality of one’s life. These are the psychological benefits of holding Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

As far as the monetary side of it is concerned, it has far-reaching applications that meet the needs of each stratum of society. As of now, the coin is in the Presale period, but soon it’ll be launched. 80% of it would straightaway be made public to the masses.

Moreover, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) did raise 1 million USD to keep the project stable, and eyes for a million USD more. In total, it plans to launch 200,000,000,000 tokens. This enormous figure would help the community not liquidate, and the price would relatively be low, encapsulating a broad audience.

To bolster the platform, the liquidity pool will be locked for two years – this practice will ensure that the ones onboard are in safe hands and there’s nothing to worry about because Big Eyes Coin (BIG) takes charge and responsibility for long-term sustenance.

How is Big Eyes (BIG) a better option?

The problem with the major networks is that the gas fee involved at each corner is a real pain in the neck for the users. As with Ethereum, the only downside of it is its exorbitant fee that happens to repel the traders. However, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) promises to meet the community’s expectations by devising a tax-free plan.

This will be a network where nobody would have to pay for buying or selling their assets. The entire platform will be tax-free, at least for the time being. Even in later stages, the network ensures that a dynamic and flexible tax mode would be implemented not to burden the stakeholders. Service lies at the core of Big Eyes (BIG), and it takes pride in meeting the expectation of the people.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) isn’t a threat to the environment. Instead, it advocates the idea of contributing to the environment. On the platform, 5% of the shares are reserved for donation. And this donation is primarily focused on assisting ocean-cleaning non-governmental organizations.

This means that everyone onboard will have a positive impact on the environment. Now is the time to serve the land and pay back for what it has blessed us with.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the mission to help you leave a mark for future generations. You’re to rise above the ranks and be included in the list of people who thought beyond their identities and served the Earth.

There’s more to come down the road, and the ones linked to the idea of it are undoubtedly going to savour all of that. Do you want to be one of them? Join the bigger purpose and come over! Here’s how you can get hold of Big Eyes (BIG) without doing much.

How to buy Big Eyes (BIG)

Replicate the same steps we’ve enlisted here, and you’ll take off!

First: Install a digital wallet on your system (PC/Laptop). We prefer downloading MetaMask as it’s easy to use.

Second: Connect “MetaMask” with the “Big Eyes (BIG)” via the official website. You can have three options to buy Big Eyes (BIG)

Buy Ethereum with the card

Buy Big Eyes (BIG) with Ethereum

Buy Big Eyes (BIG) with USDT

Please choose any of them.

Third: Wait until the presale is live. Once it goes off, the token will be launched.

There you go!

Dogecoin (DOGE) – Will It be in the spotlight again?

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a trendsetter in the world of meme coins. This trigger opened a new horizon for the developers and the memer community, who could now cash their passion, potentially making money out of it.

It was late 2013 when this was launched, but the chart stood cold for some years to come, with nothing extraordinary under its belt. Until 2019, Elon tossed it up on the internet, gaining much-needed traction, which then cashed like nothing. The prices went up by 213 percent and set a foundation for a new domain that could further be explored.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is based on a PoW (Proof of Work) consensus model. The primary issue with such a model is its extensive energy consumption. It demands massive processing power to compute the equations and mint them. It doesn’t add much value to the surroundings, which is why it plummeted to a negligible figure again this year. It’s currently sold at 0.06 USD.

Cronos (CRO) – Crypto intergration in the real world

Ethereum brings congestion issues to the table, and it practically is not feasible for the community to scale it up. One of the evident reasons is the gas fee, and the other one is its narrow bandwidth. This happens to be a significant hindrance in the Web 3.0 path. Cronos (CRO) provides a solution to this complex issue with adaptability on both networks.

It’s interoperable and allows stakeholders to port apps, decentralized applications, and more via this mode. Cronos (CRO) is the first of its kind that’s reliable and transparent. In addition to that, it’s feasible in monetary terms as compared to the Ethereum chain. On coinmarketcap, Cronos (CRO) ranks at #25 and is sold at approximately 0.11 USD.

Each of these coins meets specific criteria, but the ultimate objective is to resolve an issue or mitigate the likelihood of unwanted occurrences. Big Eyes (BIG) is a positive contribution to the oceans and opens a channel where everyone can be a part of a network that lives beyond their desires.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is fueled by the hype that may pump it up at the time, so it’s risky for anyone to get in. While Cronos (CRO) offers an alternative to the existing problem with the Ethereum chain. Based on the above arguments, we’re more inclined towards Big Eyes (BIG) – it’s an integration of both the possible extremes (fun & utility). For anyone, it’s a complete package that’s sufficient for the needs, either monetary or psychological.

BUY BIG EYES NOW!

Sponsored