By Anna Ellis • 01 September 2022 • 17:01

Demand for faster immigration sees border officials replaced by electronic gates. Image: mariakray/Shutterstock.com

Automated border control systems (ABC) or electronic gates (eGates) are automated self-service barriers which use data stored in a chip in biometric passports.

Several countries in Europe, and now even Canada, are introducing electronic gates for ID verification. It may not be long until border officers are no longer needed, Travel off Path confirmed on Thursday, September 1.

European countries have been including biometric data (digital photographs and fingerprints) in their passports since 2004.

Airport operators are installing Automated Border Control (ABC) systems with biometrics to improve passenger clearance without increasing staff costs, making the process easier for passengers, and enhancing security at airports.

Post-pandemic as the demand for travel surged and airports struggled to cope with lack of staff e-Gates took a front step and proved a useful resource in speeding up identity checks and ensuring the smooth influx of arrivals.

Now, more nations are turning to e-Gates in a bid to solve staffing issues.

Just this month, Canada’s Toronto Pearson International Airport announced plans to implement a fully digital border in the future.

Many Schengen countries have already installed ABC in their major airports, making traffic flow more effective.

People who travel with an ePassport can pass through an ABC portal, where the passport is read. The traveller’s biometry is compared with the information contained in the passport, and if these correspond they may pass the border.

