El Ingenio shopping centre in Velez-Malaga to open on Sundays throughout September

By Tamsin Brown • 01 September 2022 • 23:20

El Ingenio shopping centre in Velez-Malaga will open on Sundays throughout September. Credit: El Ingenio

All services offered by the El Ingenio shopping centre in Velez-Malaga will be available seven days a week in September.

In July, the municipality of Velez-Malaga was declared a Zone of Great Tourist Affluence (ZGAT) by the Directorate-General of Trade of the Junta de Andalucia. This will take effect from September 1 and will allow businesses to open on Sundays and public holidays over Easter and during the summer (from June 1 to September 30).

Therefore, everything offered by the shopping centre El Ingenio (including fashion, restaurants and leisure) will be available on all Sundays throughout September. In addition, there will be a special promotion on these days for customers who make purchases worth €20 or more, who will get vouchers for shopping, the cinema and Sould Park.

All customers who wish to participate must have the El Ingenio app. There will be a stand with information about the promotion in the main square which will be open from 12pm to 2pm and from 5pm to 9pm.

