By Anna Ellis • 01 September 2022 • 15:03

Fans send their support to UK TV celebrity after road accident on holiday. Image: Charlotte Dawson/Instagram

29-year-old reality TV star, Charlotte Dawson, was involved in a moped accident while on holiday in Italy.

Charlotte confirmed the accident on Thursday, September 1, but assured fans she had been very lucky and was able to go home following stitches.

Charlotte has found her own way to fame as she’s appeared in reality TV shows Ex On The Beach and Celebs Go Dating.

Charlotte is currently engaged to Matt Sarsfield and shares her baby son, Noah, with him.

Charlotte is the daughter of the famous British comedian, Les Dawson. Les died in 1993 when Charlotte was just eight months old.

Charlotte shared the news on Instagram in a post that read: “When in Rome.. 😫 I fell off a scooter today travelling around.”

“I lost control of it, got scared went into the curb & fell over the handlebars. I’m ok, I’ve been very lucky and can thankfully go home to my boy. With lots of stitches bruises and a leg I can’t walk on properly.”

“It could have been a lot different..but wow it’s been a scary horrible day 😓 for me, Matthew & my friends.. but Thankgod someone was looking down on me 🙏🏼”

Una publicación compartida de Charlotte Dawson (@charlottedawsy)

