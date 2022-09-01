Firefighters make gruesome discovery whilst tacking grass fire in Cordoba

By Chris King • 01 September 2022 • 18:24

Image of Villarubia in Cordoba. Credit: Twitter - javier lobato

The charred body of a man was found by firefighters in Cordoba during the extinction of a grass fire.

Firefighters made a shocking discovery today, Thursday, September 1, whilst tackling a grass fire in the Villarrubia district of Cordoba. A charred body was found during the course of extinguishing the blaze.

The fire crew were called out shortly before 7am after the burning field had been reported in the El Alamillo area. Specifically, the fire was on Calle Los Abetos. Sources close to the incident informed laopiniondemalaga.es that a 54-year-old man is known to have been living in a house on the plot of land where the fire occurred.

Patrols from the National and Local Police were deployed to the location, along with the firefighting crew. Forensic detectives are working in the area to try and determine the circumstances surrounding the gruesome discovery.