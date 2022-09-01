By Tamsin Brown • 01 September 2022 • 9:41

“Flavours of El Morche” in Torrox offers international cuisine with local touch. Credit: Torrox Town Hall

The first-ever edition of “Flavours of El Morche” is bringing international dishes made with local ingredients to Torrox at the start of Semptember.

From Thursday, September 1, to Sunday, September 4, locals and visitors in El Morche, Torrox, will be able to enjoy international cuisine with a local touch at the various food trucks that will be on the Paseo Marítimo as part of the first-ever edition of “Flavours of El Morche” (Sabores de El Morche). The event will kick off on Thursday at 7pm.

Many of the dishes available will be made with products grown on local soil, such as avocado, mango and tomato. The councillor for Commerce, Sandra Extremera, highlighted the importance of such an event for tourism, as many tourists come to Torrox not only for the beaches and climate but are also keen to experience what the local beach bars and restaurants have to offer. “It is always important for the Department of Commerce to involve the private sector and tourism so that El Morche continues to grow,” she said.

Those who visit the Paseo Marítimo of El Morche will also be treated to a gourmet market, live music of all styles with two performances each day, plays and children’s entertainment, announced Fabián D’angelo, the organiser of the event. In addition, there will be a children’s play area and the tourist train will go into the historic centre of Torrox so that visitors to the event can also get to know the culture of the municipality.

Locals and visitors are encouraged to go along and try some of the dishes on offer at the seven food trucks participating in “Flavours of El Morche”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.