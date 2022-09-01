By Matthew Roscoe • 01 September 2022 • 12:25

Germany's mandatory mask rule on planes 'unreasonable' according to German airline reps. Image: Yaroslav Astakhov/Shutterstock.com

THE decision by the German Federal Cabinet to extend and “to even tighten the current obligation to wear masks on planes” has met with “sheer incomprehension” by the Board of Airline Representatives in Germany (BARIG), the airline association of more than 100 national and international airlines.

According to the proposed regulation, passengers on board planes that are either taking off or landing in Germany will have to wear solely a FFP2 mask in future.

“The German Federal Government’s plan is not reasonable to us. There is no epidemiological basis for such a step,” BARIG Secretary General Michael Hoppe said on Thursday, September 1.

We appeal to the German Federal Parliament (Bundestag) and Federal Council (Bundesrat) to revise the legislative proposal.”

Hoppe noted that international comparison shows Germany is completely on its own with this decision.

In most other countries, wearing a mask is just merely recommended. In any case, a medical mask has been sufficient there, and in Germany so far as well, he said.

BARIG said that for several months now, mask-wearing has no longer been mandatory at German airports.

“Therefore, it is completely inconsistent that passengers shall be obliged to wear a FFP2 mask as soon as they board an aircraft to or from Germany,” Germany’s Board of Airline Representatives said.

It added: “As a consequence, Germany’s position on the air transport market would be put at a considerable disadvantage in international competition by such unjustifiably strict regulation.

“Furthermore, tightening the obligation to wear masks in air travel is also inappropriate in view of the fact that there is only a very low risk of infection in aeroplanes, anyways.

“This has been evident over the last two years and scientifically proven as well. High-performance HEPA filters and regular complete air exchange in the cabin contribute significantly to this.

“Hence, in May 2022, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had already issued a clear recommendation to dispense with the mandatory wearing of masks on aircraft.”

Hoppe said “Accordingly, a general obligation to wear FFP2 masks can hardly be communicated properly to international as well as national travellers, since they have been exempted from this requirement in many other areas of public life for quite a while.

“Thus, passengers should be allowed to choose for themselves whether they want to wear a FFP2 or medical mask for their own protection when flying.”