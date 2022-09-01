By Euro Weekly News Media • 01 September 2022 • 10:45

Get outside: La Ballena Alegre campsite, Costa Brava

WINNER of the most sustainable campsite in Europe in 2022, this campsite on the Costa Brava has a focus on holidays responsibly, without sacrificing any of the summer fun!

La Ballena Alegre campsite derives much of its energy from solar panels, which means that you can enjoy the onsite spa, complete with heated sauna, ice cabin and salt cabin, guilt free. And when you’ve finished relaxing, there is also a Beach Box gym and plenty of aqua sports to dive into!

To keep all the family happy, La Ballena Alegre also has programmes especially for your little ones who can take part in an aqua disco, a pirate workshop or some casual art classes with other children on the campsite.

There are also programmes for teenagers to keep them away from their phones (although each tent pitch does have fibre­optic broadband!) and out in the sun with other young adults their age.

Each night the campsite hosts music, magic, and juggling shows to see in the summer evenings.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.