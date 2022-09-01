Happy campers: Staying safe when camping and easy breakfast food

By Euro Weekly News Media • 01 September 2022 • 10:49

Image - A_B_C

CAMPING is a great experience and an ideal way of disconnecting from the stress of everyday life, but being in an uncontrolled natural environment means that you will need to be prepared and think about your safety.

Remember that camping laws vary from country to country. Firstly, set up your tent on flat and stable ground that is well away from the sea or river bank. Consider the wind when pitching your tent. If there is a strong breeze, you will need to pitch your tent upwind to stop it from being blown over. Do not camp in prohibited sites.

Established camping areas are minimally supervised by the authorities and are theoretically safe spaces, so you should follow the rules and limit yourself to these areas. It is dangerous to build campfires. A portable gas cooker is a much better choice, as a campfire could get out of control and cause a fire. If you do decide to have a campfire, at least try to keep it away from the tents.

Be prepared and always carry a basic first aid kit, a mobile phone with a charged battery, a compass, a map of the area with the nearest villages on it, a supply of non­perishable food (eg canned food) and plenty of water to keep you hydrated.

Finally, stay in a group and avoid exploring alone. As a precautionary measure, always inform a family member or friend of where you are going and when you plan to return.

The easiest camping breakfast!

WHEN camping away from your home comforts, it can be difficult to know what type of food to take with you.

Having the right camping equipment, like a camping stove, can considerably increase your breakfast options for the most important meal of the day.

A sandwich is one of the easiest meals to eat in any situation and breakfast is no exception, especially when you’re camping. Fry up some bacon and egg (all in the same pan for ease) and put in a buttered bread roll with your preferred condiment and voila, breakfast of champions.

If you’re in the mood for something sweet, but still want it to be healthy, then oats can be an excellent camping breakfast. Full of antioxidants and incredibly filling, oats are easy to make and will set you up for the day.

Heat up some hot water or milk, pour over oats and top with your favourite toppings, such as nuts or dried fruit. You could even have a square of chocolate if you’re feeling like a treat to start the day!

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.