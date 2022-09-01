BREAKING NEWS: Beloved British presenter Bill Turnbull dies aged 66 Close
Trending:

Football fans react to Hooters of Nottingham sponsoring local under-10s team

By Matthew Roscoe • 01 September 2022 • 18:09

Football fans react to Hooters of Nottingham sponsoring local under-10s team. Image: Toby Tarrant/Twitter

HUNDREDS of people on social media have reacted to a viral post which revealed an under-10s football team from Nottingham is now sponsored by Hooters, the restaurant best-known for its waitresses’ revealing uniforms.

Hooters of Nottingham are the proud sponsors of a local under-10s football team but reactions to pictures of the young boys standing with some of the Hooters girls have garnered mixed reactions online.

The post shared by radio presenter Toby Tarrant on Thursday, September 1 showed the young Burton Joyce players posing next to the Hooters waitresses, alongside the caption:

“Hooters of Nottingham have sponsored a local Under-10s football team.

“LOOK HOW HAPPY THE LADS ARE 😂”

This sparked a mass Twitter debate about the appropriateness of the pictures and the sponsorship.

Comments ranged from disgust to delight.

“These lads are under 10. I very much doubt they are aware of the sexual attraction of women. Wrong on so many levels,” one person said.

Another person said: “Wait for the FA to pull the plug on this due to regulations of U18s having appropriate shirt sponsors…”

“In all seriousness. How can this be allowed or even Tolerated? Another Notts team again a junior team had Hooters put on their shirts and Jackets a few years ago. They were made to discard the whole kit. I would be really surprised if this graces any pitch anytime soon…” wrote another person.

One person wrote: “This…isn’t funny. Girls are playing for this team, too. Also…these lads are under 10, which makes the implication they’re going “phwoarrr” at Hooters girls JUST a little bit creepy.”

Katie Wyatt wrote: “A) These kids are 8? 9? And their club/coaches and the restaurant are making a deliberately provocative choice to sexualise them like this? B) Mixed teams still allowed at this age. Wonder how female teammates, coaches, parents, refs feel seeing this.”

Another said: “Who’s dad’s done this 😂”

“Signing my little brother up as we speak even if he’s 5 years too young,” another person said.

“Little man in the specs can’t believe his luck hahahahha go on fella,” said another.

“Odds on the boys dads never missing a game again?” said another Twitter user.

Whi;e another joked: “All the breast for the season ahead.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading