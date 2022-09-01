By Joshua Manning • 01 September 2022 • 8:52

Huge day for Ukraine with 23 Russian tanks destroyed in latest combat losses update Credit: Evgeniyqw/Shutterstock.com

On Thursday, September 1, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

Ukraine’s latest combat losses inflicted on Russian forces were shared on Twitter:

⚡️ The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a summary of combat losses of the Russian troops as of September 1. pic.twitter.com/GL9pVlM1hm — Flash (@Flash43191300) September 1, 2022

The number of Russian soldiers killed by Ukraine’s forces now sits at 48,350 after another 450 soldiers were reportedly killed.

In addition Ukraine’s Forces have allegedly destroyed 23 more Russian tanks adding up to a total of 1997 tanks being destroyed since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia war.

Ukraine also reported the destruction of two Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 24 artillery system and 33 Armoured Personnel Vehicles and one helicopter.

According to the report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Russia is concentrating its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of Donetsk oblast, as well as maintaining the captured areas of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out the task of strengthening the protection of the section of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the Brest and Gomel regions.

In the Kharkiv direction, using tanks, combat vehicles, barrel and jet artillery, Russia shelled the positions of Ukraine troops and civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Klenove, Dementiivka, Ruski Tyshky, Velyki Prohody, Petrivka, Peremoha, Bayrak, Shevelivka.

In the Donetsk direction, Russia continued to conduct active combat operations, concentrating the main efforts on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, Russia shelled the positions of the defenders of Ukraine with the use of barrel and jet artillery, tanks in the areas of settlements of Novopil, Olhivske, Hulyaipole, Novodanylivka, Novoyakovlivka, Dorozhnyanka, Zelene Pole, Charivne, Bilohirya.

In the South Buh direction, Russia is concentrating its main efforts on maintaining the occupied positions, taking measures to replenish losses and conducting shelling with the use of tanks, barrel and jet artillery along the contact line.

The Russian ship group continues to focus its efforts on conducting reconnaissance and blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

The news comes after the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, on Wednesday, August 31.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.