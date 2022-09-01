Inspections performed at 1,462 tourist establishments all over island of Mallorca

By Tamsin Brown • 01 September 2022 • 11:24

Inspections have been performed at 1,462 tourist establishments all over the island of Mallorca. Credit: Consell de Mallorca

In the first half of 2022, the Consell de Mallorca performed almost 1,500 inspections of tourist establishments to check for illegal activity.

Through the Department of Transition, Tourism and Sports, the Consell de Mallorca carried out 1,462 inspections at tourist establishments all over the island between January 1 and July 31. The Consell has been the competent body for tourism management since the start of the year, when it received its powers from the Balearic Islands Government.

Of these inspections, 1,006 were done at tourist accommodation establishments, 255 at tourism intermediaries and 168 at restaurants and entertainment establishments, among others. These inspections led to 376 infringement proceedings being opened.

The most inspections were carried out in Palma (561), followed by Calvia (123), Llucmajor (113), Alcudia (63), Pollença (62), Santanyi (54), Santa Margalida (44) and Soller (44).

The Consell de Mallorca wants to “crack down on act illegal activity at tourist accommodation and fight against ‘excess tourism’ [drunken and antisocial behaviour from tourists].”

Citizens can report any illegal tourist offerings they come across in Mallorca to [email protected].

