Is factcheck.org ‘independently’ checking vaccines when it is indirectly funded by a vaccine company?

By Chris King • 01 September 2022 • 21:51

Image of Covid vaccine. Credit: Julia Agin/Shutterstock.com

It has been revealed that independent fact-checker factcheck.org is indirectly funded by vaccine manufacturers Johnson & Johnson.

As reported through a video posted on Twitter yesterday, Wednesday, August 31, a U.S. Congressman has questioned the impartiality of Facebook’s independent fact checker factcheck.org.

According to the report on the RT news channel, it has been revealed that the portal, designed to tackle online vaccine disinformation on the social media platform is actually indirectly funded by Johnson & Johnson, the manufacturers of Covid-19 jabs.

Thomas Massie, a Republican congressman from Kentucky, queried exactly how ‘independent’ fact-checking could be conducted when the portal is indirectly receiving money from companies involved in the manufacture of the very vaccines it is supposed to be independently checking.

Responding to the congressman’s claims, factcheck.org revealed that the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation is a benefactor of Johnson & Johnson. In turn, it holds billions of dollars worth of stock in the pharmaceutical company. Its CEO is Richard Besser, a former acting director of the Centres for Disease Control (CDC).

In a statement on its website, factcheck.org said it believed that this connection created no problem, with the foundation’s views not necessarily reflected in its online editorial decisions.

Michael Rectenwald though, an author and professor of liberal studies at NYU – also known as the Anti-Woke prof – believed that such a connection posed a risk to the public. He said that it represented absolute collusion on the part of the vaccine company in funding a platform that was supposed to be fact-checking vaccines on social media.

The professor stated that he believed people’s lives were being put in danger by this. He said he had lost all confidence entirely in social media and the mainstream media. Anything that contradicts what he called the leftist’s ‘agenda’ is deemed as being misinformation he continued.

People are no longer able to get impartial information on what is best for their health he added, which includes not being reliably informed about the detriments of the vaccines.

