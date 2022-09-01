Man steals more than 200 luggage trolleys from Palma Airport for profit

By Tamsin Brown • 01 September 2022 • 15:47

A man stole more than 200 luggage trolleys from Palma Airport for profit. Credit: Wusel007, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

A man has been arrested for stealing more than 200 luggage trolleys from Palma Airport to make a profit by selling them as scrap metal.

Police officers from Palma Airport arrested a 46-year-old Spanish man on August 26 for allegedly stealing more than 200 luggage trolleys over several months. The investigators discovered that he was selling the vehicles as scrap metal to different recycling companies around Mallorca and is thought to have made a profit of around €1,000, although the damage caused is much higher.

Sources from the National Police reported that the investigation began following a complaint filed on July 15 by AENA’s Airport Services Management Department. The number of missing trolleys reported suggested that someone was stealing them systematically.

The airport police discreetly monitored the points where the trolleys were stored. With the cooperation of the airport workers, they discovered that a man was taking them from around the terminal and loading them into his vehicle.

Finally, the police arrested the suspect. The court has been asked to impose an order banning him from entering the airport in the future.

