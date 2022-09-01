Mattressology: the best rest on the Costa del Sol comes to the Costa Tropical

By Euro Weekly News Media • 01 September 2022 • 3:22

Rest specialists come to the Costa Tropical

The leading sleep chain, Micolchon®, has opened its first large centre in Granada, specifically in Motril, the capital of the Costa Tropical. MiColchon, a Malaga-based company, is currently the leader in the province, with more than 500,000 satisfied customers and a track record of more than 40 years. Specialisation, quality and its business philosophy, Colchonologia®, are the basis of its success.

On August 3, Mr. Manuel Guerrero, founder of this family business, together with his son and current manager of the store Jacobo Guerrero, presented the opening of the first store of the chain outside the province of Malaga. More than 40 years after opening its first mattress store, in the neighborhood of El Palo, the Costa Tropical of Granada will be the first experience in its expansion in Andalucia.

The Costa del Sol and the Costa Tropical united by mattresses and healthy rest.

MiColchon has created and developed an innovative and valuable concept in the world of rest, Colchonologia, which they define as the specialty that deals with the most personalised and healthy rest for people. This business culture is based on the experience and continuous training of its Mattressologists – specialised personnel who keep up to date with products, materials, technological advances, and even basic training by physiotherapists. The objective is to advise on the most appropriate rest for any back ailment, to know what firmness and adaptability are required for problems such as lumbago, hernias, fibromyalgia, scoliosis… or to achieve the ideal rest equipment for children, adolescents, the elderly or pregnant women. Whoever you are, they have your mattress.

MiColchon is a leader in the concept of rest in all its breadth, configuring the perfect equipment for each person. Because it is not only the mattress that matters, but also the base, the pillow, your sleeping posture… your Mattressologists will help you with tips and advice for a better sleep. The goal is to achieve a truly restful sleep.

In the province of Malaga, MiColchon already has specialised sleep centres from San Pedro de Alcantara (Marbella), through Fuengirola/ Mijas, Benalmadena/ Arroyo de la Miel, Malaga city (with stores in El Palo, Avenida de Velazquez and Camino de Suarez and the largest sleep centre in Europe, in El Viso, with 2,000 m² of exhibition space) to Axarquia (with its centres in Vélez Málaga and Torre del Mar).

Nessen Interiors, MiColchon’s Premium concept, is also in Motril.

And it is precisely this know-how that led the Andalucian firm to enter the world of decoration: “It was our customers who directed our trajectory towards the marketing of sofas and armchairs. Our customers have been loyal to us by offering them quality at the best price, and an excellent service that never ends, we are always available to solve any need,” says Jacobo Guerrero, current owner and second generation of this family business.

And Nessen Interiors was born, the #SofaExperience of MiColchon, its premium concept, with the most varied offer in quality sofas and armchairs, of European manufacture, with the most exquisite Italian designs and the most fashionable upholstery in stain-resistant fabrics or in the best leather.

Let’s celebrate the arrival of MiColchon and Nessen Interiors together on the Costa Tropical of Granada!

This new rest centre is located in Avenida de Europa 106, in Motril, opposite the CC Alcampo. Take advantage of summer DOUBLE DISCOUNTS promotions and opening prices!

More info at www.micolchon.com and www.nesseninteriors.com

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.