Nerja Town Hall to improve access system of Balcón de Europa car park

By Tamsin Brown • 01 September 2022 • 19:02

The Nerja Town Hall will improve the access system of the Balcón de Europa car park. Credit: Nerja Town Hall

Improvements are set to be made to Nerja’s Balcón de Europa car park, which offers parking in one of the town’s most popular spots.

The Nerja Town Hall will invest €165,000 in improvements to be made to the access system of the Balcón de Europa car park. On August 27, the Local Government Board gave its approval to the request made by the mayor, José Alberto Armijo, and the councillor for Municipal Services, Gema García.

For the mayor, the acquisition of the new equipment is essential as the current control system is outdated and frequently breaks down. “We are going to improve and modernise this central municipal car park, which is the one most used by residents and visitors who come to the historic and commercial centre of Nerja,” he said. He also highlighted the better service that the new machinery will provide to users.

All the car park access and exit units will be replaced by machinery equipped with a control system with barriers and number plate recognition technology. There will also be four new cash machines.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.