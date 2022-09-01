By Matthew Roscoe • 01 September 2022 • 12:51
New Zealand shares deep concern at UN report on serious human rights violations in Xinjiang. Image: Jonathan_Densford/Shutterstock.com
The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, released a report on Thursday, September 1 regarding the allegations of human rights violations taking place in Xinjiang, China, after visiting the region in May.
“Aotearoa New Zealand has been consistent in raising grave concerns regarding the treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang,” Nanaia Mahuta said.
“We are particularly concerned about the report’s conclusions regarding arbitrary detention, torture, sexual and gender-based violence, forced medical treatment, widespread surveillance, violations of reproductive rights, restrictions on freedom of religion or belief, and forced labour.
“The High Commissioner’s report notes that the extent of arbitrary and discriminatory detention in Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity.
“Aotearoa New Zealand has a strong history of promoting and protecting human rights at home and internationally, as an integral part of our independent foreign policy. As committed proponents of universal human rights, we will continue to speak out when we see human rights under threat, in line with our interests and values.
“We call on China to uphold its international human rights obligations and to respond to the concerns and the recommendations raised in the High Commissioner’s report.
“Aotearoa New Zealand will continue to work with our partners and in multilateral institutions to speak up and defend universal human rights, including for religious and ethnic minorities,” Nanaia Mahuta said.
New Zealand will further consider all the details in the report to determine appropriate next steps, Nanaia Mahuta concluded.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.