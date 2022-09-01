Nora Johnson: Worst (or best) staycation you´ve ever had?

By Nora Johnson • 01 September 2022 • 8:23

Dorset

There are press reports that “staycation fatigue” has resulted in a slump in bookings at domestic hotspots and even the prospect of airport delays and flight cancellations not stopping people heading abroad.

But it’s not “staycation fatigue” at all! It’s things getting back to where they were pre-pandemic. How can you possibly compare last year’s summer holidays when there were travel restrictions?

The last two years’ holiday statistics shouldn’t be used. Everything needs to be compared with 2019’s.

This shows, too, the lack of any sense of proportion among anxious local councils, National Park Authorities and the Welsh Government. This swing back was inevitable and entirely predictable.

Devon and Cornwall were complaining about too many tourists. The Lake District National Park was planning to close public roads to all but residents. And the Welsh Government want to charge a tourist tax as well as price out holiday lets with taxes. Surely even the daftest person could see that it was a temporary blip, due to the pandemic?

The best policy for anyone visiting UK tourist destinations this summer was to wait and book last minute and benefit from big reductions in costs. You didn’t? Oops!

