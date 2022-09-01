Puzzle Solutions Edition 1939

By Marcos • 01 September 2022 • 10:07

WORD SPIRAL

1 Mend; 2 Deaf; 3 Fern; 4 Nest; 5 Trap; 6 Puma; 7 Alas; 8 Skua; 9 Anon; 10 Nazi; 11 Imam; 12 Mist; 13 Trip; 14 Pool; 15 Long; 16 Girl.

SIRLOIN

QUICK QUIZ

1 James Cagney; 2 York; 3 Three; 4 Biathlon; 5 Dwight; 6 Strait of Gibraltar; 7 Sedan chair; 8 Joan of Arc; 9 Anton Chekhov; 10 A bird.

CRYPTIC

Across: 7 Ravel; 8 Earring; 9 Scruple; 10 Trust; 12 Bitterness; 15 Trampoline; 18 Hones; 19 Rudders; 21 Penance; 22 Cause.

Down: 1 Wristwatch; 2 Every; 3 Slip; 4 Resent; 5 Brethren; 6 Misused; 11 Taskmaster; 13 Imposing; 14 Cannons; 16 Larder; 17 Menus; 20 Dock.

QUICK

Across: 4 Before; 7 No longer; 8 Occupy; 10 Alice; 13 Foot; 14 Dodo; 15 Arms; 16 Wad; 17 Vice; 19 Mail; 21 Pentecost; 23 Font; 24 Dosh; 26 Art; 27 Eton; 29 Emir; 32 Pram; 33 Usage; 34 Recess; 35 Triangle; 36 Weakly.

Down: 1 Knead; 2 Fluid; 3 Once; 4 Broom; 5 Fact; 6 Repeal; 9 Cosmos; 11 Low; 12 Coven; 13 Freedom; 15 Act; 16 Wit; 18 Inters; 20 Ashes; 21 Pot; 22 Con; 23 Freeze; 25 Big; 28 Tasty; 30 Mango; 31 Rebel; 32 Peak; 33 Utah.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1/27 Fall down, 3 Slippers, 9 Ajedrez, 10 Picar, 11 Adopt, 12 Result, 14 Ahorro, 16 Ladrar, 19 Staple, 21 Pagan, 24 Cross, 25 Racists, 26 Surprise. Down: 1 Fracasar, 2 Lleno, 4 Lizard, 5 Pipes, 6 Escalar, 7 Sore, 8 Frotar, 13 Grandson, 15 Outdoor, 17 Aspect, 18 Hearts, 20 Pasar, 22 Gusto, 23 Ices.

NONAGRAM

LONGITUDE

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE