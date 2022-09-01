Rincon de la Victoria commits to sustainability with new Greencón service

By Tamsin Brown • 01 September 2022 • 21:14

Rincon de la Victoria commits to sustainability with the new Greencón service. Credit: Rincon Town Hall

Rincon de la Victoria, in the province of Malaga, continues to strengthen its commitment to the environment with its new sustainability service, Greencón.

On August 24, the mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, together with the councillor for Environmental Sustainability, Borja Ortiz, presented the new service for the environmental care and sustainability of the municipality, called Greencón.

Just some of the improvements to be made via the new service include the replacement of recycling bins, the acquisition of more modern and efficient machinery for street cleaning and the implementation of the selective collection of organic waste.

A total of 49 per cent of the machinery provided by Greencón for the maintenance of the streets of Rincon will be electric and the number of recycling bins will be increased by around 60 per cent, with 1,780 new units.

The mayor encouraged everyone to do their part, saying: “Looking after Rincon de la Victoria is everyone’s job. It is impossible to achieve what we want if citizens do not help to look after the city.”

