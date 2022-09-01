Russian FSB officers killed in drunken gun battle with Russian soldiers who also suffer fatalities

By Chris King • 01 September 2022 • 20:23

Image of Vladimir Putin. Credit: Harold Escalona/shutterstock.com

A drunken shootout between Russian soldiers and FSB officers in a Kherson cafe allegedly left three dead and two hospitalised.

A bizarre incident is alleged to have occurred in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied city of Kherson on June 19. It is reported that a lethal shootout took place in a cafe, involving Russian FSB security service officers, and two reportedly drunken Russian soldiers.

The incredible event has been revealed exclusively by a Yahoo News journalist this Tuesday, August 30. It apparently formed part of an Investigative Committee briefing document about the Ukrainian conflict, handed to Vladimir Putin by the director of the Russian National Guard, Viktor Zolotov.

Exclusive: I obtained a Russian Investigative Committee criminal case file about drunk Russian soldiers in Kherson city who shot up FSB officers reprimanding them for drinking. Three Russians died instantly, two more went to hospital in Sevastopol: https://t.co/tCV71RwRWl — Michael Weiss 🌻🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@michaeldweiss) August 31, 2022

This bizarre event is said to have taken place at around 8pm, inside the Food Fuel cafe on Ushakova Avenue in Kherson. Four FSB officers: D.A. Borodin, Sergei Privalov, Igor Yakubinsky, and an unidentified fourth man, entered the establishment where, according to the document, they came across two Russian soldiers ‘idly spending time, consuming alcoholic drinks’.

8th Artillery Regiment of the Russian Black Sea Fleet soldiers, 31-year-old Junior Sgt. Igor Sudin, and 28-year-old Sgt. Sergei Obukhov were informed that they should not be drinking while in uniform. Obukhov allegedly pulled out his pistol and fired shots into the floor. As Privalov attempted to subdue the sergeant, Sudin turned his AK-47 on the security officers and sprayed them with bullets.

Yakubinsky and Privalov fired back at the soldiers, with the report confirming that Yakubinsky, Privalov, and Obukhov ‘died on the spot’. Sudin and Borodin were also: ‘hospitalised with injuries of varying degrees of severity at Federal Naval Clinical Hospital No. 1427 of the Russian Defence Ministry, located in Sevastopol’, the document detailed. The unidentified fourth FSB officer managed to escape.

There have been numerous reports of drunken antics involving Russian soldiers since the conflict began in Ukraine. This latest documented incident has allegedly been passed to V.O. Savchenko, an official in the Military Investigations Department, and will be treated as a criminal case.

Earlier in August, a local Ukrainian journalist in Kherson was quoted by Sky News as telling them that drunken Russian troops were a regular sight in Kherson, wandering around with: “A bottle of alcohol in one hand, a machine gun in the other”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.