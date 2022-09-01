By Joshua Manning • 01 September 2022 • 15:04

Russia's Cadet Corps carry out "lessons of courage" on Knowledge Day Credit: Telegram @mod_russia

Russia’s Cadet Corps have carried out “lessons of courage” during Knowledge Day on Thursday, September 1.

The Russian Ministry of Defence shared the news of Russia’s Cadet Corps teachings on Knowledge Day stating:

“Lessons of courage were held at Suvorov and Cadet schools in the Urals, Siberia and the Volga region.”

“The children were reminded of the names and stories of deeds of Soviet and Russian servicemen who risked their lives to protect and continue protecting the security of the Motherland.”

“Documentary films about child heroes and servicemen involved in armed conflicts were screened for the students.”

Knowledge Day, is celebrated as the traditional day when school begins in Russia and other former Soviet republics, on the first of September.

The news follows reports of Alexander Lukashenko the President of Belarus issuing a statement of congratulations on Knowledge Day despite reports claiming his regime supports Belarusian language discrimination, as reported on Thursday, September 1.

“It is a celebration of all those who cross the school threshold on 1 September to get closer to their dreams, which knowledge helps them carry out.”

“Today a new school year begins, for someone it is the first one in their lives. Belarusian schools greet the first graders with great warmth,” he stated.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram