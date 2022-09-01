BREAKING NEWS: Beloved British presenter Bill Turnbull dies aged 66 Close
Scottish tragedy as 14-year-old boy dies in social media challenge

By Anna Ellis • 01 September 2022 • 16:45

Scottish tragedy as 14-year-old boy dies in social media challenge. Image: Lauren Keating/Twitter

Leon Brown from Cumbernauld, Scotland, passed away suddenly on August 25, after taking part in an online “blackout” challenge.

Lauren Keating, Leon’s mum, announced the tragic news on Twitter on Wednesday, August 31.

She wrote: “This morning my whole world came crashing down around me. The love of my life, my best friend, my son Leon passed away during the night.

“Leon Brown I have never felt heartbreak like this before, I love you so much that you’ll ever get to know and will never stop missing you, my little angel boy.”

The Blackout Challenge also referred to as the choking challenge or the pass-out challenge encourages users to hold their breath until they pass out due to a lack of oxygen.

The blackout challenge has been around since at least 2008 but it started making the rounds on the social media site, TikTok, again back in 2021.

Experts have warned young users not to try the trend, which previously led to many deaths worldwide.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed a list of signs that might indicate someone is trying the blackout challenge, including:

  • Bloodshot eyes
  • Marks on the neck
  • Severe headaches
  • Feeling disoriented after spending time alone

