Scottish tragedy as 14-year-old boy dies in social media challenge. Image: Lauren Keating/Twitter

Leon Brown from Cumbernauld, Scotland, passed away suddenly on August 25, after taking part in an online “blackout” challenge.

Lauren Keating, Leon’s mum, announced the tragic news on Twitter on Wednesday, August 31.

She wrote: “This morning my whole world came crashing down around me. The love of my life, my best friend, my son Leon passed away during the night.

“Leon Brown I have never felt heartbreak like this before, I love you so much that you’ll ever get to know and will never stop missing you, my little angel boy.”

On Thursday my whole world fell apart my beautiful 14 year old son very suddenly and tragically passed away during the night. Leon was @CelticFC daft! I am looking to arrange a minute clap for Leon on the 14th minute on Saturdays old firm💙💚 Please retweet to make this happen❤️ pic.twitter.com/kmXEOGTrQa — LaurynKeating (@LaurynKeating3) August 30, 2022

The Blackout Challenge also referred to as the choking challenge or the pass-out challenge encourages users to hold their breath until they pass out due to a lack of oxygen.

The blackout challenge has been around since at least 2008 but it started making the rounds on the social media site, TikTok, again back in 2021.

Experts have warned young users not to try the trend, which previously led to many deaths worldwide.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed a list of signs that might indicate someone is trying the blackout challenge, including:

Bloodshot eyes

Marks on the neck

Severe headaches

Feeling disoriented after spending time alone

