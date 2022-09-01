By Joshua Manning • 01 September 2022 • 13:22

Shock as passenger bus catches fire after collision in Moscow, Russia Credit: Twitter @rentvchannel

A passenger bus has caught fire after a collision with a truck in Moscow, Russia, as reported on Thursday, September 1.

The news of a bus catching fire following collision with a truck in Moscow, Russia, was shared on Twitter by Russian News channel Ren, who stated:

“Two people were injured in a collision between a truck and a passenger bus at the 46th kilometre of the Kaluzhskoye Highway in the Troitskiy district of Moscow.”

“According to REN TV, as a result of the accident, the bus caught fire and completely burnt out. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene of the accident.”

“The circumstances in which the accident occurred are being established.’

‘A third casualty was later reported. None of the victims suffered burns, they were all hospitalised with bruises to the head.”

Три человека пострадали при столкновении грузовика и пассажирского автобуса на Калужском шоссе в Троицком округе Москвы. По нашим данным, в результате аварии загорелся автобус.https://t.co/taERvgoeHB pic.twitter.com/NGY54nX0CI — РЕН ТВ | Новости (@rentvchannel) September 1, 2022

The news comes after reports of Ravil Maganov, the chairman of Russian energy company Lukoil’s board of directors dying under mysterious circumstances, as reported on Thursday, September 1.

The chairman of Russian energy company Lukoil, Ravil Maganov, 67, was found dead after allegedly falling from a ward on the 6th floor of a hospital in Moscow, where he was being treated.

