By Joshua Manning • 01 September 2022 • 11:09

Spain's Mercadona to return to regular opening hours as summer ends Credit: Alfredo Lopez/Shutterstock.com

Mercadona supermarkets throughout Spain will return to their regular opening hours from September, as reported on Thursday, September 1.

Mercadona’s regular opening hours throughout Spain are from 9.am to 9.30.pm, from Monday to Saturday, as one of the supermarket chain’s policies is that it always closes its shops on Sundays and public holidays.

However, during the summer months of June, July and August 2022, the supermarket chain extended its opening hours and opening days of shops located in tourist areas.

The summer timetable was established in cities and towns with the greatest tourist influx in Spain, from June 27 to August 29.

Mercadona supermarkets in towns such as Alicante, Chiclana de la Frontera, Benalmádena and Cubelles extended their opening hours until 10.pm, as well as opening their shops on Sundays from 9.am to 3.pm.

Mercadona provides a service on their website, with which clients can check the specific opening hours of Mercadona supermarkets near them. To access the website please click here.

In addition Mercadona customer service hours have also changed, serving customers personally by telephone from Monday to Sunday, from 7.am to 10.30.pm. Their customer service telephone number is 800 500 220.

The news follows reports of food warnings that were issued regarding food products sold in Spain by Lidl and Mercadona.

