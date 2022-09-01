By Euro Weekly News Media • 01 September 2022 • 9:26

The Four most common orthopedic problems that affect dogs. Image: Pixabay

Orthopedic health issues are a common reason for bringing dogs to the veterinary referral hospital Anicura Marina Baixa.

Here are four of the most common orthopedic health issues that affect dogs:

1. The Cranial Cruciate Ligament, or CCL, is the canine equivalent to the Anterior Cruciate Ligament or ACL in people, is crucial for knee stability to allow the proper movement. There are big differences between the dog’s CCL and the human’s ACL. Since CCL injuries don’t naturally heal, surgical intervention is required to reduce your pup’s pain and help them regain mobility. You can scan the QR to get more information.

2. Patella luxation. The patella, or the kneecap, normally sits quite comfortably in a groove above the dog’s knee between their femur and tibia. Due to a defect in the development of the knee, some dogs get the patella out of the groove and cause lameness. This condition is relatively common in many smaller breeds of dog, like Yorkshire terriers, French Poodles, Bichon Frise, Chihuahuas, and Maltese. You can scan the QR to get more information.

3. Hip dysplasia is when one or more of your pup’s hip joints develop abnormally, causing the femur to fit not properly in the hip and causing rubbing. Over time, this leads to their deformity and arthritis which causes discomfort, pain, and eventually loss of mobility and function in the affected joints. There are three options for surgical treatment of hip dysplasia, each with its own unique benefits: Femoral Head Osteotomy, A Double or Triple Pelvic Osteotomy, and a Total Hip Replacement.

4. Intervertebral disc disease, also commonly called IVDD, is a disease affecting your dog’s spine that appears in three types. Type 1 involves disk degeneration and rupturing of a spinal disc anywhere in your dog’s back, causing a sudden inability to walk. Type 2 is a slower-acting bulging of the outer portion of the dog´s spinal cord, compressing the spin like in Type 1. Type 3 is a sudden tear in the outer part of the spine caused by excessive exercise or physical trauma. Spinal surgery is required when it comes to treating IVDD, although some very mild cases may be treatable through restricted movement and pain-management medications.

Cruciate Ligament Rupture: Click here

Patella luxation: Click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.