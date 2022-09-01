By Anna Ellis • 01 September 2022 • 17:58

The new covid? Two people die and four hospitalised with unknown virus. Image: World Health Organisation

Argentina has fallen victim to a mystery type of pneumonia raising fears of a new viral outbreak.

According to the Ministry of Health in Tucuman, northwest Argentina, two people have died and six in the same intensive care unit have also contracted the mystery pneumonia.

Although no new cases have been reported since August 22, authorities are concerned about the deadly outbreak because the usual suspects – including Covid, influenza and hantavirus – have been ruled out, the Mail confirmed on Thursday, September 1.

Five of the six affected, and both of those who so far died, are also health care workers, suggesting an infectious agent may be involved.

Luis Medina Ruiz, Tucumán’s minister of health said: “What these patients have in common is the severe respiratory condition with bilateral pneumonia and compromise in [x-ray] images very similar to Covid, but that is ruled out.”

He added that the six patients have had a series of tests for “Covid, cold, influenza of both types A + and B +, Hantavirus and 25 other germs” but no virus has yet been identified.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.