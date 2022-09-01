“Ukraine will win (the war) and Britain will be by your side,” says UK government

By Anna Ellis • 01 September 2022 • 17:21

Head of OSCE, Neil Bush, has criticised the Russian government for the malign political and geopolitical tactics used in their illegal war against Ukraine. Image: UK government/Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe

Head of OSCE, Neil Bush, has criticised the Russian government for the malign political and geopolitical tactics used in their illegal war against Ukraine.

Neil Bush who is Head of the United Kingdom’s Delegation to the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has spoken out against the war in Ukraine, the UK government confirmed on Thursday, September 1.

Neil Bush confirmed that: “Over the last 6 months, Russia’s merciless warfare methods, including relentless targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure, have proved beyond our worst fears.”

“We are by now familiar with the Kremlin’s administrative playbook for trying to establish control in the regions it temporarily controls: but it has proved ineffectual. ”

Neil added: “Attempted passportisation will never undermine Ukrainian national identity. And the international community will not recognise the results of staged referenda that have been pre-decided in Moscow.”

“Having failed to garner global support for his war, President Putin tried instead to hold the world to ransom with food, energy and by deploying military personnel and weaponry to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.”

Neil continued: “Global food security was already under threat from COVID-19 and climate change.”

“The rest of the world saw the risk of famine as an urgent global challenge: President Putin saw it as an opportunity to weaponise food supply,” he added.

“47 million of the world’s most vulnerable people are one step away from famine, and close to 1m are already experiencing famine-like conditions because of the Russian government’s conduct in Ukraine.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.