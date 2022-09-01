Ukrainian children head home after summer holidays with host families in Mallorca

By Tamsin Brown • 01 September 2022 • 19:21

The Ukrainian children have headed home after summer holidays with host families in Mallorca. Credit: Consell de Mallorca

The 23 Ukrainian children have gone home following a month of fun summer activities on the island of Mallorca.

The 23 Ukrainian children who arrived in Mallorca on July 27 to spend part of the summer away from the war with local host families went back to their country of origin a month later, on August 28, following holidays packed with leisure activities, time on the beach and special moments.

The initiative was organised by the Mallorcan Institute of Social Affairs (IMAS), headed by Mari Ángeles Fernández Valiente, and was made possible thanks to the collaboration of the fifteen host families from the island and the Mallorcan Solidarity and Cooperation Fund.

The councillor for Social Rights and president of IMAS, Sofia Alonso, said: “We would like to thank all the families who have taken these children in for their solidarity. We have seen that the children were happy and, to a certain extent, we have managed to disconnect them from the situation they are experiencing in their own country.”

