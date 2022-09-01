By Euro Weekly News Media • 01 September 2022 • 10:01

Voss Homes property of the week: Villa Margarita in La Alfoquia

AN immaculately maintained, modernised three bed, two bath villa with H&C air con, 8m x 4m pool, pergola, carport, sun terrace and great views on a private, professionally landscaped garden of approx 484m2. Walking distance to numerous amenities in La Alfoquia village.



Villa Margarita is situated on a private corner plot with only one neighbour on one side on the edge of a popular development of well looked after villas, but within 500 metres you are in the centre

of La Alfoquia village with numerous cafes/restaurants, bars, shops, bakers, doctors, vets, bowling green, banks etc.

The village of Zurgena is one mile away also with amenities. The A7 motorway and Arboleas village with amenities are less than eight minutes drive away and the major market town of Huercal­Overa is approx 12 minutes away. The coast at Vera, Garrucha and Mojacar are approx 25 minutes drive away.

The villa consists of a spacious L-shaped living room with dining area with log burning fireplace, storage cupboards and attractive light tower. From the living area glazed, sliding doors lead through to the conservatory which looks over the rear garden and swimming pool. From the conservatory steps lead down to the side of the villa and also up to the large sun roof with all round views.

Also from the living room is a large, separate recently fitted kitchen with plenty of storage space and worktop space. There is also a separate utility room. From the dining area, doors lead to the three double bedrooms and two recently refitted shower rooms. The main bedroom has built­in wardobes and an ensuite shower room. The second bedroom has built­in wardrobes and shares a shower room with double bedroom no 3.

Walking round the side to the rear of the villa takes you to the tiled pool area with 8m x 4 swimming pool. In one of the corners is an attractive block built pergola with curtains making a perfect ‘chill out’ area with lighting and electricity points and looks back over the pool and villa. The garden then wraps around the villa and has a variety of Mediterranean plants and trees and an orange, lemon and lime tree, plus attractive night lighting to give extra ambience.

Voss Homes is a British family­run business with an office in this village of La Alfoquia and in the thriving, market town of Huercal­Overa.

For more information and to arrange a viewing of VH2067 please contact Voss Homes on 0034 950 616 827 or email us on [email protected]

Ref. VH2067

€198,000

