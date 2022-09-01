By Joshua Manning • 01 September 2022 • 7:38

WATCH: Russia launches attack on Enerhodar and Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant offices Credit: Twitter @TypxaNews

Russia has reportedly launched an attack on Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant offices in occupied Ukraine, as reported on Thursday, September 1.

Photos and videos of Russia’s attack on Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant offices were shared on Twitter:

“Enerhodar was shelled in the morning.”

“The Administrative Offices of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) were attacked.”

“Russians say it was a kamikaze drone. Could be… a Russian kamikaze drone.”

“Russia is doing all that they can do to keep the IAEA at bay.”

The Administrative Offices of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) were attacked. Russians say it was a kamikaze drone. Could be… a Russian kamikaze drone. Russia is doing all that they can do to keep the IAEA at bay. pic.twitter.com/9N0GSx3o3W — Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) September 1, 2022

“Moment of arrival. Enerhodar. Videos from subscribers.”

The official Telegram channel of Energoatom, the Ukrainian state owned company controlling Zaporizhzhia power plant posted:

“‼️Energodar. From the beginning the day the constant shelling of the city has not ceased. Machine-gun fire.”

“There are reports of shots fired at several civilian objects. There are casualties! We’ll know how many.”

“Please stay indoors and obey the double wall rule!”

The news of Russia’s alleged attack on Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant offices comes just after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headed to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, following rising tensions with Russia, as reported on Monday, August 29.

In addition Russia’s warships of the Pacific Fleet have begun deployment at sea as part of the Vostok-2022 strategic command post exercise, as reported by the Russian Ministry of Defence on Thursday, September 1.

