By Matthew Roscoe • 01 September 2022 • 11:59

Extreme weather warning as hurricane could hit Spain next week. Image: Trong Nguyen/Shutterstock.com

SPANISH meteorologists have warned that extreme weather could hit Spain next week, including the possible arrival of a hurricane via tropical storm Juliette.

A hurricane could hit Spain next week according to weather experts on Thursday, September 1.

Meteorologists have said that although weather in the Atlantic has been calm for quite some time, things are likely to change and could severely affect Spain.

Regarding the possibility of a tropical storm Juliette, meteorologist Mario Picazo told eltiempo.es,”we are awaiting its development in the open waters of the Atlantic west of the Azores Islands.

“At this time, what could be Tropical Storm Juliette is still at 70 per cent of its potential transformation according to data from the National Hurricane Centre. Several prediction models strengthen it and turn it into a hurricane for the first of next week.”

According to the US National Hurricane Centre, the Atlantic is currently under special watch with tropical storms given a 50 per cent chance of becoming a hurricane.

The centre also said that the storm, which has the characteristics of becoming a Category 1 hurricane, could hit Spain between Tuesday, September 6 and Thursday, September 8.

Juan Jesús González Alemán, who works as a meteorologist for Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), said that “the high probability of the formation of the anomalous tropical cyclone so far north [in the Atlantic] is maintained.

“With the forecast time horizon at ~168 hours, the scenario of presenting a robust structure and moving eastwards remains firm”.

On Sunday, August 28, three almost consecutive earthquakes occurred in Spain’s Alicante province that shook the regions of l’Alcoià and Alto Vinalopó.

The biggest registered 3.0 magnitude on the Richter scale, which was the strongest registered in the area in 2022 and also the strongest registered throughout the Valencian Community this year.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.