By Matthew Roscoe • 01 September 2022 • 0:27

British women's club in mourning after young footballer's "unexpected and sudden" death. Image: Aylesford Football Club/Twitter

HEARTBREAKING news of a young footballer’s “unexpected and sudden” death spread via social media on Wednesday, August 31.

Aylesford Football Club paid tribute following a young female footballer’s “unexpected and sudden” death on Tuesday, August 30.

The club from Kent (UK) revealed the devastating news that Danielle Cubitt had died unexpectedly via a statement on Wednesday, August 31.

The club said on Twitter: “We’re devastated to confirm that our AFC family superstar Danielle Cubitt has sadly passed away on the 30th of August. It was unexpected and sudden.

“Our thoughts are with her family & partner & we ask that their privacy is respected at this delicate moment.”

The club expanded upon the statement on Facebook, writing: “Dan featured in both our first and second teams and was a valued member of the Club.

“Naturally our thoughts are with her family & partner who is also a player for the Club and we ask that their privacy is respected at this delicate moment.

“As and when we have more information we will share what we can. We will be requesting to our respective leagues that our matches on September 4 are postponed as this has naturally affected our players deeply and we hope they and our opponents understand and respect this request.

“Dan will be sorely missed from everyone at Aylesford Football Club, she was and will always be part of the Aylesford family.”

Hundreds of tributes flooded social media following the shocking news of the young footballer’s sudden death.

Gillingham FC wrote: “Everyone at Gillingham FC is absolutely devastated to learn of the passing of Danielle Cubitt. Danielle worked in match control at Priestfield and often helped out with community visits across the county. Our thoughts and condolences are with her friends and family. RIP. 💙”

Everyone at Gillingham FC is absolutely devastated to learn of the passing of Danielle Cubitt. Danielle worked in match control at Priestfield and often helped out with community visits across the county. Our thoughts and condolences are with her friends and family. RIP. 💙 https://t.co/um6WMICUeu pic.twitter.com/H1T7n3WfV6 — Gillingham FC (@TheGillsFC) August 31, 2022

One person said: “God bless you Danielle, may you “Rest in Peace”. My thoughts and prayers are with your family, friends and colleagues at this sad time.💐💐”

God bless you Danielle, may you “Rest in Peace”. My thoughts and prayers are with your family, friends and colleagues at this sad time.💐💐 — Nick White (@ChalkyWhite7737) August 31, 2022

Another said: “RIP Danielle. Very sorry to hear this news and thinking of her family and friends.”

RIP Danielle. Very sorry to hear this news and thinking of her family and friends. — NoHopeOnSerfIsland🥙🍉 (@donerfladenbrot) August 31, 2022

“Such awful news for everyone and one of your most loved footballing ability players to help you achieve your goals this season. Hopefully, in time you will find a good way to honour her like naming something after her or retiring her shirt number. Best wishes AUWFC’s 12th man,” wrote another person.

Such awful news for everyone and one of your most loved footballing ability players to help you achieve your goals this season . Hopefully in time you will find a good way to honour her like naming something after her or retiring her shirt number . Best wishes AUWFC's 12th man — Tim Huggins (@TimHuggins93) August 31, 2022

Another person wrote: “🙏 This is awful.”

🙏 This is awful. — Michael Hicks (@Mchael21592783M) August 31, 2022

The news of Cubitt’s death comes after a young hockey player died during a game in Canada.

Canadian hockey team Ayr Centennials are mourning the loss of club captain Eli Palfreyman who died of a “medical incident” during a game on Tuesday, August 30.