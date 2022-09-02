By Joshua Manning • 02 September 2022 • 14:43

14 Ukrainian soldiers returned from Russian captivity in Donetsk region Credit: Twitter @TypxaNews

Fourteen Ukrainian soldiers have returned from Russian captivity in the Donetsk region, after a two-day exchange process, as reported on Friday, September 2.

Photos of the Ukrainian soldiers who have been returned from Russian captivity in the Donetsk region were shared on Twitter:

“14 Ukrainian soldiers returned from Russian captivity. The exchange process lasted two days.”

“9 fighters from the 58th brigade have been in captivity since May 22, and 5 fighters from the 30th brigade since May 26th.”

14 Ukrainian soldiers returned from Russian captivity. The exchange process lasted two days. 9 fighters from the 58th brigade have been in captivity since May 22, and 5 fighters from the 30th brigade since May 26th. pic.twitter.com/4uSOOh1MY3 — ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) September 2, 2022

Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for Treatment of Prisoners of War reported the news on their official Telegram stating:

“A regular exchange took place. 14 Ukrainian captives returned from captivity.”

“As part of the work of the Coordination Headquarters for the Management of Military Personnel in Donetsk Region, a regular exchange of military personnel between Ukraine and Russia took place today.”

“Fourteen Ukrainian soldiers returned home. Ten of them were from the 58th Independent Mechanized Brigade (OMRB) and four from the 30th OMRB. They were captured by the occupying forces earlier this year.”

“Among the discharged soldiers are an officer and a combat medic.”

“The Coordination Staff is still working on the return of all the displaced Zakhizniks.”

“🇺🇦 Glory to Ukraine!”

The news follows reports claiming that Ukraine’s Air Force have reportedly shot down a Russian “Cartograph drone” in Mykolaiv, as reported on Friday, September 2.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.