By Joshua Manning • 02 September 2022 • 17:24

Azerbaijan plans to double capacity of Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline to Europe Credit: President.az

Azerbaijan plans to double gas export of natural gas to Europe through the Trans-Anatolian pipeline , according to President Ilham Aliyev on Friday, September 2.

The Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline runs from Azerbaijan through Georgia and Turkey to the Greek border, where it is followed by the Trans Adriatic Pipeline.

“We are planning to increase it to 32 bcm”, Mr. Aliyev said at an international forum in the Italian city of Cernobbio.

“We are planning to double natural gas exports to Europe, and I am confident that we will achieve this. Important steps need to be taken for that – political decisions, technical measures and, of course, investments,” stated the President of Azerbaijan.

The EU and Azerbaijan gas plans as an alternative to Russia were previously discussed in July by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson who met in Baku with President Ilham Aliyev and Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazozov.

The Memorandum of Understanding on a Strategic Energy Partnership signed by President von der Leyen and President Aliyev included a commitment to double the capacity of the Southern Gas Corridor to supply the Union with at least 20 billion cubic metres annually by 2027, which will contribute to the diversification objectives of the REPowerEU Plan and help Europe end its dependence on Russian gas.

