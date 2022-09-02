Benalmadena Local Police concludes its personal mobility vehicle campaign with 60 fines

By Chris King • 02 September 2022 • 3:06

Image of Benalmadena Local Police officers. Credit: [email protected]

A total of 60 riders received fines out of the 300 controlled during the personal mobility vehicle campaign carried out by Benalmadena Local Police.

As announced by Benalmadena Council on its official Twitter account on Tuesday, August 30, the Malaga municipality’s Local Police conducted a control and information campaign for personal mobility vehicles from August 22 to 26.

“With this campaign, we reinforce our commitment to the surveillance and control of this type of vehicle to enhance the protection of pedestrians against their irregular use”, commented Javier Marin, the Councillor for Security.

Francisco Zamora, the Benalmadena Local Police Chief added: “Static controls have been established in the three urban centres of Benalmadena, with special emphasis on the two large traffic arteries of the town: Avenida Constitucion in Arroyo de la Miel, and Antonio Machado in Benalmadena Costa”.

“These are spaces where traffic is concentrated, containing a large influx of pedestrians and, therefore, there is a great interaction with this type of vehicle”, he detailed.

The control was carried out in static control mode, with officers placed directly on public roads. There were also dynamic controls for when the officers detected the presence of these vehicles while making their rounds by car.

In the static controls, a total of 204 vehicles were controlled, and 57 complaints were filed, while in the dynamic controls, 95 vehicles were controlled, and 3 complaints filed.

“Most of the 60 complaints filed were for riding on the pavements, thus compromising the safety of pedestrians”, Marin reported. “We have been surprised that many of the people reported were unaware that they could not circulate with the scooters on the pavements”, Zamora highlighted.

