Bob Dylan adds dates as first UK tour in five years sells out

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 02 September 2022 • 8:37

Bob Dylan - Image Cristian Bertrand / Shutterstock.com

Bob Dylan has added three more dates to his first UK tour in more than five years after tickets for the first four shows quickly sold out.

The announcement on Thursday, September 1 sees additional shows being held at the Manchester Apollo, Oxford New Theatre and Bournemouth BIC between Wednesday, October 19 and Saturday, November 5.

The shows are in addition to those originally announced in July and which will take place at the London Palladium, in Cardiff, Hull and the Nottingham arena. Two shows are also taking place in Glasgow.

Dylan, who has won numerous awards including the Nobel Prize for literature, requires anyone attending his events to hand over their phones with all his shows “non-phone events.”

Concert goers will be required to lock their phones in pouches made by Yondr, a maker of bags that lock up phones during concerts, for the duration of the performance.

The tour has already started with Dylan having played 74 shows in the US, with the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour supporting his UK number one 39th studio album. The tour showcases not only his latest album but also draws on his vast back catalogue.

Successful in his own right, Dylan’s songs have also been covered more than 6,000 times by other artists. To date, he has sold over 125 million records globally.

For many people, this will be the last chance to see Bob Dylan in the UK, with additional dates being added to the sell-out tour.

