BREAKING: Extinction Rebellion superglue themselves onto Speaker’s Chair in House of Commons

By Matthew Roscoe • 02 September 2022 • 13:32

BREAKING: Extinction Rebellion superglue themselves onto the Speaker’s Chair in House of Commons. Image: Extinction Rebellion/Twitter

SUPPORTERS of Extinction Rebellion have superglued themselves around the Speakers Chair inside the UK House of Commons.

Videos and photos emerged online on Friday, September 2 of Extinction Rebellion supporters superglued to the Speaker’s Chair in the House of Commons, UK.

Extinction Rebellion wrote on Twitter: “BREAKING NEWS: Extinction Rebellion supporters have superglued around the Speakers Chair inside the commons chamber. Right now inside Parliament a speech is being read out demanding a Citizens’ Assembly Now: “We are in crisis. We can not afford to carry on like this…”

The incident has led to hundreds of comments.

“You’ve gone to a citizens’ assembly and taped yourself to a chair to demand… a citizens’ assembly?” one person wrote.

Another person wrote: “Middle-class people, with comfortable, 100%-fossil-fuelled lifestyles, protesting about something. Democracy maybe? Not enough, too much, wrong sort?”

Another said: “Okay, this is better than most of the stuff Extinction Rebellion have got up to in the past, and it’s likely to gain some decent coverage. Not sure demanding a citizen’s assembly was the smartest message to attach to it mind you.”

Sam Carvelho wrote: “How on Earth did these criminals even gain access to do this? This is a SERIOUS security concern.”

“There’s no way they could have entered the chamber without someone facilitating this from within Parliament,” one person said.

Another person wrote: “This is 100% staged just like Jan 6.”

Back in 2021, over 1000 climate activists who participated in widescale Extinction Rebellion events are to appear in courts in the biggest protest crackdown in UK history.