BREAKING: Four injured as shots fired near high school in French city of Nice

By Chris King • 02 September 2022 • 17:48

Two reported injured as shots fired near school in Nice, France

Four people are reported to have been injured in a shooting incident near a school in the French city of Nice, thought to include a 17-year-old girl.

It has been reported in local media that at least four people have been injured in a shooting incident near a high school in the French city of Nice this afternoon, Friday, September 2. A 17-year-old girl is thought to be among the injured, after suffering a wound to her arm.

Shots were heard near the Estienne d’Orves high school at around 5pm local time, and the police have since cordoned off the area, as reported by nicematin.com. The shots were apparently fired from a pellet gun by a person located in an apartment opposite the university complex.

According to the local news outlet, the injured girl was a student of the facility and was transferred to Lenval hospital by firefighters. The other three persons are said to have suffered only superficial injuries.

🚨#BREAKING: Shots fired near a high school in #Nice, #France. At least two injured. — Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) September 2, 2022

The city’s bus service has tweeted that all its transport travelling on Line 70 in the direction of “CPAM Entrance” by boulevard Tzarewitch, has been diverted due to police activity in the area.

#Ligne70 : La ligne 70 est déviée en direction "CPAM Entrée" par le boulevard Tzarewitch, en raison d'une intervention de Police. Les arrêts "Estienne d'Orves", "Châteauneuf" et "Tzarewitch" ne sont pas desservis. — Info Lignes d'Azur (@infolignesdazur) September 2, 2022

This is a breaking news story, we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

