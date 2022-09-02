By Joshua Manning • 02 September 2022 • 19:06

BREAKING NEWS: Gazprom announces Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline suspended indefinitely Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

Gazprom has announced that its Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline has been suspended indefinitely due to a reported oil leak, as reported on Friday, September 2.

Gazprom announced the indefinite suspension of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline on their official Telegram stating:

“On the results of the maintenance of GCU No.24 at Portovaya CS.”

“During routine maintenance works on the Trent 60 gas compressor unit (GCU No.24) of Portovaya CS, performed jointly with representatives of Siemens, oil leakage was detected with an admixture of sealing compound at the terminal connections of cable connections of low and intermediate pressure rotor speed sensors.”

“Oil was detected on the cable connector of the connection plate BPE2, which is part of the motor.”

“Oil was also detected in the area of the cable line in the external terminal box of the GCU’s automatic control system outside the noise-insulating casing.”

“The oil leak detection report was also signed by Siemens representatives.”

“A warning from Rostechnadzor of Russia has been received stating that the detected faults, damages do not allow ensuring safe accident-free operation of the gas turbine engine.”

“In this connection, appropriate measures should be taken and further operation of the Trent 60 gas turbine unit should be suspended due to the gross violations detected.”

“Similar oil leaks had previously been detected on GCUs with engines #075, #076, #120, which had undergone factory overhaul and were currently out of service.”

“According to Siemens information, these engines can only be fully repaired in a specialized repair facility.”

“A letter about the faults detected on the Trent 60 unit (No. 24) and the need to fix them has been sent to the President and CEO of Siemens Energy AG, Christian Bruch.”

“Until the faults are corrected, the transport of gas to the Nord Stream pipeline is fully operational. One of the leaks detected at GPA No. 24 of Portovaya CS.”

The news comes shortly after Azerbaijan reaffirmed its plans to double gas export of natural gas to Europe through the Trans-Anatolian pipeline , according to President Ilham Aliyev on Friday, September 2.

