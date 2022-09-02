Diputacion subsidy will help foreign residents register in La Nucia (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 02 September 2022 • 13:49
DIPUTACION SUBSIDY: Jessica Gommans, La Nucia mayor Bernabe Cano and Juan de Dios Navarro
Photo credit: La Nucia town hall
“This economic help will be used to advise and assist foreign residents with regard to registering on the municipal Padron,” explained Juan de Dios Navrro, head of the provincial council’s International Residents’ department, on a recent visit to La Nucia.
Thirty per cent of the town’s residents were born outside Spain, coming from 100 different countries, pointed out La Nucia’s Foreign Residents’ councillor Jessica Gommans.
The majority are present on the Padron, but many are not and are unaware of the benefits available both to themselves and the town once they are registered.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.